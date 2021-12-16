Volta MTTD engages tricycle and motorbike riders ahead of Christmas

Regional News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has organised a sensitisation programme for tricycle and motorbike riders within the Ho Municipality.



The programme, in collaboration with National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Driver, Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), formed part of the MTTD's measures to reduce to the barest minimum accident on the road.



Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Stephen Delaporte, Volta Regional Commander of the MTTD, said the engagement was necessary to sensitise the riders to avoid acts that could lead to accidents and to ensure sanity on the road.



He said accidents that involved tricycles and motorbikes were on the increase and required pragmatic measures to deal with the situation, hence, the Command's decision to engage the riders to ensure safety on the road.



Mr Delaporte said between January and September this year, bicycles and motorbikes accidents were 261, resulting in 57 deaths and 165 injuries compared with 253 accidents, 45 deaths and 199 injuries in 2020.



The Commander said the increase in the figures was worrying and that much needed to be done, especially during Christmas, to ensure that the riders complied with the road safety regulations to forestall fatalities before, during and after the festive season.



Mr Samuel Lodonu, Volta Regional Manager of the DVLA, asked the leadership of the riders’ unions to organise themselves and take advantage of training programmes to equip themselves with the requisite skills before acquiring riders' license.



He charged the riders to avoid relying on intermediaries or Goro boys to secure a license for them, which, he said, even came with higher fees, but follow due process to acquire their licenses.



It costs only GH¢ 364.00 to acquire a rider’s license, he said, and that applicants could even apply with part payment while they settle the balance when their license was ready.



Mr Lodonu stressed that the motorbikes were registered for private use only and not for commercial purposes, hence riders must be mindful when using them for commercial activities.



Mr Kwasi Yirenkyi, the Regional Director, NRSA, underscored the need for riders to pay keen attention to road traffic signs and respect other road users to avoid accidents.



"You must not drink while riding, pay attention to other road users, and avoid inconsiderate riding just to cash in high daily sales," he said.



During the question and answer session, the riders told the DVLA that number plates issued by the Authority in recent years defaced within a short period.



The Regional Director of the DVLA admitted and informed the riders that they could apply for replacements free of charge anytime their number plates faded within two years after acquisition.



Mr Edem Adra, one of the participants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, described the engagement as helpful, saying it had equipped them with much knowledge on how to undertake their riding business.



He called for more of such engagements in the coming years to deal with issues of road crashes in the Region.