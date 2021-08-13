Volta House of Chiefs charges Traditional leaders to strictly enforce coronavirus protocols

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Region House of Chiefs has called on traditional authorities to heighten enforcement of the coronavirus protocols in the wake of the emergence of the new variant.



A statement by Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the House, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the dreaded delta variant had made a home in the Region, and that there should be no compromise in observing and enforcing the preventive protocols.



He asked chiefs to also ensure that funerals and other social gatherings stuck to the directives of the President.



“I am directed by the President of the Volta Region House, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV to notify you that the Volta Region has reportedly become a hotspot for the spread of the delta variant of the Covid pandemic.



“The Volta Region House of Chiefs wishes to appeal to all chiefs and leaders of their communities, to strictly and vigorously ensure and enforce the compliance with the protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitizers and adherence to directives of the President on funerals and social gathering.



The delta variant of the coronavirus disease is wreaking havoc on the Volta region as cases there have increased from 16 to more than 500 between July and August.



The Ghana Health service has announced that average cases per day is likely to increase with the attendant increase in severe and critical cases.