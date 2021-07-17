Volta Fishers receive closed season relief items

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: GNA

Fisher groups in the three coastal districts of the Volta Region have received closed season relief items from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD).



The items included 1,220 bags of 25 Kg rice, 180 cartons of cooking oil and 30 approved fishing nets for distribution at the 48, fish landing beaches along the coast aimed to appreciate the fisher folks’ support for the directive and to encourage the use of appropriate nets to fish.



The exercise saw Mr Moses Anim, the Deputy Sector Minister and his team from MOFAD and Fisheries Commission move from one fish landing beach to the other to distribute the items to the beneficiaries.



He said the Ministry was grateful for the level of compliance from the fishers thus the need to show some support and hoped the objective for implementing the directive would be achieved at the end.



“We’re here to reach out to you directly. What we’re distributing is not enough to sustain you for the remaining weeks. To us, it’s the spirit of goodwill and not the intention to feed you. We’re appreciating you and we hope to do better in subsequent years to alleviate your difficulties.



The closed season is to allow the fish stock to replenish to ensure the sustainability of the fishery industry. It must go with acceptable fishing practices for the needed impacts and so, we won’t relax on enforcement of the fisheries laws. Efforts like research vessels, patrol boats to augment the Navy’s movement among others are being made to this end.”



Mr Anim underscored the need for residents in fishing-dependent communities to also play their part to end Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing to sustain the fishery resource and the livelihoods of smallholder fishers in the interest of all.



Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, said the day was meant to bring the fishers together.



“We’re giving these items to you not because you’re hungry,” he said.



Mr John Agbeko Souzey, Assemblyman for Adina, thanked the government for the gesture, saying, “it’s a show of concern for us” and urged the electorates to comply with the directive.



Mr Kwami Bese, a fisherman and father of four, told the Ghana News Agency that though what he got was not enough, he was happy because the thought behind it was great.