Volta Education Directorate applauds region-based NGO for building schools, libraries

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

A Volta region-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Adanu headquartered in the regional capital Ho, launched its 20-year anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



The anniversary is aimed at celebrating 20 years of non-profit operations in the areas of Education, Health, and Community empowerment.



In a speech delivered by Higher Institution Officer, Ghana Education Service (GES) Volta Directorate, Doris Abayavor on behalf of the regional education directorate, Adanu was praised and urged to continue to transform lives in the region.



"The Directorate recognise the immense support Adanu has been to the good people in the Volta region and pray for rejuvenation, more resource, partnership, and collaboration with all stakeholders in order to consolidate the gains made and continue to give hope to the people of the Volta region," she said.



She further noted that "We cannot take the work that Adanu has done over the past 20 years for granted. It has been such a relief to children, families, Chiefs and Elders, District and Municipal Assemblies to have Adanu partner them over the years to provide school buildings, sanitation facilities, clinics, and many more".



The education directorate also noted that Adanu's contribution in the various areas has helped transform the lives of many vulnerable people in the region including literacy and the quest for education among children.



The Volta Regional Director of Social Welfare Department, Stella Mawutor also at the Press launch commended the organisation. Praised them in areas of community empowerment.



She revealed that many non-profit organisations over the years as part of a requirement to operate in the region came to her office but many have collapsed along the way. She said, Adanu's case is different and it is good to see them operating for all these years with a call on them never to be reluctant.



On his part, the Founder and Executive Director of Adanu, Richard Yinkah said "Two decades ago, Adanu was set in motion with the belief that education, collaboration, and hard work are key elements to personal development, hope, and unprecedented opportunity for sustainable community development".



Adanu is currently operating in Anloga, Adaklu, Central Tongu, Akatsi North and South, Hohoe, North Dayi, Ho Central and West, and Afadzato South Districts, and have built 35 Basic school facilities and 21 libraries scattered across the various districts.



Richard Yinkah said, "Adanu, today birthed school and library infrastructure projects, health clinics, women-led enterprises and facilities in the areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)".



He mentioned that "In efforts to inspire and empower Ghanaian communities to own and lead critical development projects, Kpordui in Anloga District and Klefe in Ho West municipality have been selected to benefit from a 3-unit classroom with office, storeroom, and playground each. Meanwhile, 3 communities in Ziope Traditional Area, Atsrume, Vekpo, and Wuvevia will also benefit from the construction of a well with a hand pump as part of our WASH programme for the year (2022)".



Togbega Ayim Adzokoto II of the Takla Traditional area who was chairman at the launching ceremony commended Adanu in his remarks and called for personal and institutional support for Adanu in order to do more for less privileged communities in the region.