Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions are emerging hotspots for Delta variant – GHS

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has disclosed that the Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions, are emerging as new hotspots for Coronavirus infections, especially the Delta variant.



Per the latest update, Volta Region has 507 active cases, Bono Region, 263 and Bono East, 278.



The North East and Upper East Regions have the least number of active cases of four each.



“The current trajectory of cases with still low adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols pose a significant risk of a higher third wave.



“Average cases per day is likely to increase with the attendant increase in severe and critical cases. The potential for a negative impact of the outbreak on all sectors is very high, therefore, aggressive efforts at reversing the trend are needed,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stated.