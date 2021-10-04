Vodafone Foundation discharges 375 patients in 2021 Homecoming Program

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana Foundation

Vodafone Ghana Foundation through its annual Homecoming initiative has discharged 375 financially challenged patients facing insolvency from various health facilities across the country.



The 2021 version which was similar to last year was divided into three phases to help pay the medical bills and other ancillary medical costs of patients who are in financial distress in the major government hospitals across the 16 regions of Ghana.



Speaking at the event held at the LEKMA Hospital in Accra to climax this year’s edition of the Homecoming initiative, the Director in charge of Legal and External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, Geta Striggner-Quartey reaffirmed the Telco’s dedication to improving livelihoods and communities throughout the country.



“Healthcare is a primary focal area for the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s strategic orientation, and we continue to champion this course with a variety of health initiatives. Currently, patients’ medical expenses have been reimbursed in selected hospitals across the Southern belt, as we usually do, and our team will guarantee that these patients are discharged to return home to their families”, she said.



“Vodafone, as a company, recognizes the value of investing in people and we believe that such expenditures will go a long way toward putting smiles on the faces of these beneficiaries, their families, and the communities in which they live. Just as we did last year, we kick-started this year’s edition with a set target of discharging over 300 insolvent patients in health institutions across the Northern, Middle & Southern belts of Ghana. These beneficiaries have had a prolonged stay in these health facilities and today we are glad to intervene by offering our support to them”, she added.



The lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi said he was excited all 357 patients are reuniting with their families.



“In the first phase, we helped 127 patients from the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Baptist Medical Centre, West Gonja Hospital, and Nadowli District Hospital. Then we moved to the second phase where we discharged 108 patients from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi South Regional Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Sunyani Regional Hospital, Goaso Municipal Hospital, Bibiani Government Hospital, and St. Joseph Hospital, Nkwanta. We also made a special presentation to the Sickle Cell Clinic at St. Joseph Hospital in Nkwanta which attends to 50 sickle cell children.”



“The final phase paid medical bills of 73 patients. It covered the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and Shai Osudoku Hospitals in the Greater Accra region, Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua, Cape Coast Teaching hospital in the Central region, Ho Teaching hospital in the Volta Region, and Effia Nkwanta regional hospital in the Western region. All these 357 patients were provided with a Vodafone farewell package which comprises NHIS renewal or registration, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, a pack of disposable nose masks, a pack of Vitamin C, and a pair of reusable nose masks with a face shield”, he added.



On her part, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the LEKMA Hospital, Dr. Akua Gyimah Asante commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the intervention.

“The Homecoming initiative is a laudable idea. We have benefited from this initiative for so many years and to our clients, it is a great relief. We have lots of clients who are unable to settle their bills. As stakeholders, we intend to strengthen this collaboration with Vodafone Ghana Foundation to support clients who require financial aid.”



