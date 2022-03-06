Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana marks 65th independence today



Vladimir Putin congratulates Ghana on her 65th independence



Relation between Ghana and Russia is traditionally of a friendly nature, Putin



President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent a message to Ghana on the occasion of her 65th Independence Day Anniversary.



In a letter shared by the Russian Embassy in Ghana on Twitter, Vladimir Putin, describes the relations between Ghana and Russian as traditionally of a friendly nature.



He also indicated that further dialogue by both countries will meet the interest of the people which will promote peace and security on the African continent.



“The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent,” the statement reads.



Ghana marks her 65th Independence anniversary celebration today, 6 March 2022.



This year’s Independence Day parade is being held at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.



The last time the parade was held was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Working together; Bouncing Back Better.”



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alongside other prominent personalities are present.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister for Barbados, Mia Mottley who is the guest speaker for the Independence Day Celebration has said that the world is currently facing some hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.



She is however hopeful the world will bounce back to normalcy as the cost of living is currently high.