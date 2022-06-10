Vivid breakdown: How many divisions the National Cathedral will have

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

The construction of a National Cathedral still remains a topical subject for many Ghanaians.



It was a pledge made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 6, 2017 in fulfillment of his word to God if he gave him victory in the 2016 elections.



According to him, this was supposed to serve as a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation including state funerals and presidential inaugural services.



It has come under rigorous debate in recent time after Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that there has been a purported release of GHC25 million by government as seed money for the project on the blind side of the legislature.



He alleged that the National Cathedral Project is being heavily funded by the tax payer’s resources.



Despite stiff opposition against the construction of the national cathedral, government insists the project remains on the topmost agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



While this conversation continues, GhanaWeb in this view brings you a breakdown of what the design of the National Cathedral entails and how many other sides aside from the auditorium it will have.



Information gathered from the official site www.nationalcathedralghana.or/museum indicates that the National Cathedral edifice will comprise 3 main things – a Cathedral, a museum and a Biblical Garden.



Cathedral:



The Main Cathedral will serve as a venue for formal state occasions of a religious nature such as presidential inaugural services, state funerals, and national thanksgiving services among others.







The cathedral will include;



• 5,000 permanent seat auditorium

• Auditorium expands to 15,000 seats

• Baptistery Chapel







• Conference Center

• Grand Ballroom and Restaurant

• Music and Choir Areas







• National Crypt

• Chapels

• Administrative Offices

• Education Space

• Prayer rooms







Bible Museum of Africa







This place which will be located on three levels of the edifice and will have easy access from the Cathedral or through Museum outside entrance.



The Museum, occupying over 10,000 square meters will feature 3 dimensions –



The Bible in the African Church and the Africans influence in the Bible;



This will be located on the ground entrance floor and will set the tone for the whole museum. It combines artifacts along with special theaters and exhibits.



The New Testament and Africa







Exhibits on this floor explore the New Testament, its influence on Africa Christianity, and its enduring relevance in shaping African identity, culture, and faith.



It will have four storytellers deliver the words of the Bible through dramatic oral performances inspired by centuries of African oral traditions.



There are many interactive exhibits that explore not only the history of the New Testament but also the formation of the church in Africa and Ghana. This floor will also feature many important artifacts and manuscripts that helped shape the New Testament and its transmission.



The Old Testament and Africa



This place will have highly visual imagery combined with archaeological evidence which show the importance of the land in setting content for understanding Old Testament stories. It will reveal the similarities of Biblical lands and lifeways with familiar landscapes and communities in Africa.



This floor will also have temporary exhibits of antiquity dating back to the time of Abraham.



The Museum will also have a Children’s Discovery Center



The children’s area will be a 450-square meter enclosed room dedicated to itself. The activities, exhibits, games, and storytelling stations encourage young visitors and their families to explore and relate to key Bible stories.



The Discovery Center will also be our feature area for many school field trips and for weekend activity programs.



The Cathedral will also have lecture facilities, library, and temporary exhibit space which will showcase exhibits from other institutions.



Biblical Gardens of Africa:



This will be the third area at the National Cathedral.

The Biblical Gardens of Africa will occupy several thousand square meters and will be filled with the plants of the Bible.



The plants will be labeled so that a self-directed tour can be taken or a tour via an electronic guide or personal guide can be had.



The gardens are accented with inspiring monuments reflecting Biblical sites and Biblical understandings.



The gardens also will accommodate several thousand people who wish to worship, pray or enjoy the many festivals and special events to be held in the gardens.



Under this, there are four areas: The Western Wall area, the Bible Map and Grove area, First Century Tomb and Olive Press area and the Magdala area.



Meanwhile, the National Cathedral complex has been developed to integrate several revenue sources to ensure financial viability. These include:



Restaurant that seats 365 people

* Coffee shop

* Gift Shop

* Meeting rooms, 2 chapels, and 2 prayer rooms, that can be rented

* Catering kitchen for Cathedral events

* Special events and festivals that would have a fee

* Admission fees for various segments of the Cathedral complex

* Bible curriculum created by the museum academic team for use by universities

* Admission for special lectures and symposiums

* Private guided tours

* Museum Memberships

* Online gift shop

* Banquet hall that can seat up to 300 people for dinners,

celebrations, wedding receptions, or meetings



