Visually impaired since 2005, teacher braves odds to become a lawyer in 2021

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Odame Jones, a visually impaired former classroom teacher has persevered against extraordinary circumstances to become a lawyer.



Odame Jones was part of the cohort of lawyers called to the bar in the 2021 legal year with reports showing that he passed all his papers with flying colours.



In a story shared by NDC’s Elikem Kotoko, he revealed that Odame Jones was a trained teacher for 5 years prior to losing his sight in 2005, with absolutely no trace of blindness in his family.



His dad, mum and uncles are in their late 70s and 80s with clear sight.



Read the continuation of lawyer Odame's story below:



But his bizzarre and unfortunate condition didn’t impair his vision and obstructed him. He got enrolled into Akropong school for the blind & learnt to use the braille within a short period. He gained admission into university of Ghana to pursue his first-degree program in 2007 when I was in level 200. He studied Sociology and political science and graduated with a first class.



I was a percher’s percher at that level in Legon Hall S14 where Odame Jones was resident for two years. Our relationship began right from there. He had and still has a lot of people and few friends who have supported his movement at one time and another but perhaps I have been around him more than anyone else. Let me make an admission here. My form of support has been everything except financial since he’s been working on his own in all these years.



We fight like nobody. we even did yesterday in Accra and I’m still angry with him sef.



