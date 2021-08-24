Visually impaired Ghanaian elected President of Oxford University's African Society

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• A visually impaired Ghanaian student has been elected President of the African Society at Oxford University
• Ebenezer Azamati is currently pursuing a PhD at the university
• AfriSoc as the society is known champions the interests of African students and its alumni across the world
A visually impaired Ghanaian student, Ebenezer Azamati has been elected by a landslide vote to become new president of Oxford University’s African Society (AfriSoc), according to a social media post by AfriSoc.
He will take over from Kenyan Elisha Ngetich who had been serving in the role.
As the President of AfriSoc, Azamati is tasked with the responsibility of championing the agenda of African students and the extensive alumni in various leadership positions all over the world.
In April 2020, Azamati who was previously the subject of an assault during a debate at the Oxford Union was awarded a Cambridge International Scholarship to undertake a PhD in Politics and International Studies.
Azamati started his PhD in October 2020 after excelling during the rigorous scholarship application process.
AfriSoc wrote of him in their social media post: “Azamati is a Radcliffe Scholar reading for the DPhil International relations at University of Oxford and a member of University College.”
Congratulations to Ebenezer Azamati for being elected President of Oxford Africa Society (AfriSoc).— Oxford Africa Society (@oxfordafrica) August 21, 2021
Azamati is a Radcliffe Scholar reading for the DPhil International relations at University of Oxford and a member of Univ College pic.twitter.com/nNJzdOI8xy