Visually challenged man wins best farmer in AAK District

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Lydia Ama Aberesi, a 24-year-old blind farmer, emerged the overall best farmer in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.



Madam Aberesi, together with her spouse, Mr Stephen Nkrumah also a farmer, have large acres of cassava, okra, maize, plantain, and pepper.



For her prize, she was presented with a wheel barrow, spraying machine, cutlass, and a pair of wellington boots.



Other awardees included; Mr Kwadjo Nkrumah who won the best organic citrus farmer, Madam Ekua Mansa, the best fish processor, Mr Kwesi Morrison, best crop farmer, and Felix Cobbinah the best youth farmer.



In all, 13 farmers were presented with certificates and awards ranging from cutlasses and tricycles.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the event, Madam Aberesi called for training, motivation, and support for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to ignite their interest in farming.



She encouraged the youth to consider venturing into agriculture because it was a lucrative area that had the potential of supporting their livelihood.



She commended the Government for introducing the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, which she said would make the country self-sufficient in food production and exports.



However, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) should make clear policies and programs that would be disability-friendly to attract them into the sector, she appealed.



Mr Willyevans Obiri-Awuah, District Chief Executive, urged the youth to erase the perception that Agriculture was for the less privileged, adding that it was rather for people who were determined to make a mark in feeding the nation and the World.



He also charged the youth to avail themselves and venture into farming because Government was assisting to transform the sector.