VisionSpring partners Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP to provide free eye care to over 1000 residents

Over one thousand residents of Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana have benefitted from the free distribution of innovative pop-in eyeglasses developed by the US-based global social enterprise, VisionSpring.



The pop-in eyeglasses are a combination of pre-cut lenses and symmetrical frames which are fitted on-site for persons with refractive errors; saving them time and cost of going to the lens lab.



The beneficiaries were part of some 3,500 persons screened for free at Nsawam from November 1, 2021, to November 6, 2021.



The exercise was funded by VisionSpring with support from the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annor-Dompreh. It was aimed at increasing the coverage of eyeglasses in Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality.



The inability to read near print or comfortably undertake near work was one major problem recorded among participants, aged 40 and above. Those diagnosed were screened and given reading glasses.



A total of 1200 reading and pop-in eyeglasses and 1000 eye drops were prescribed for free to those who needed them.



For many of the participants, like a 65-year-old retired teacher, Maxwell Asamoah Yeboah, receiving free eyeglasses was far beyond their expectations when they decided to participate in the eye screening exercise.



"I had no hope of acquiring new eyeglasses after I misplaced mine about two years ago. I have really struggled these two years, but for my wife, who is my sight", recounted Asamoah Yeboah who was diagnosed with severe myopia..



He added, "I can now see clearly and I am very happy".



Similar sentiments were shared by 61-year-old Abena Akyaa, another retired teacher, who received her first-ever eyeglasses on the day.



"I noticed a problem with my eyes not too long ago. And so when I heard the announcement of a free eye screening exercise, I decided to avail myself. To be honest, I expected to be given a chit to attend the eye clinic later, as is done during such exercises. I didn't expect to receive this free eyeglass."



"Now I can see clearly", she said, beaming with smiles as she wore her eyeglasses.



Children were not left out of the free exercise as a good number of them turned up to be screened.



For eight years old Pearl Sapong Twumasiwa, she will no longer be forced to sit in front of the blackboard and squint. Her elated mother, who accompanied her to the screening, expressed the burden the gesture has lifted off her shoulder.



"I am currently unemployed. I couldn't have afforded the eyeglasses". I thank the MP and VisionSpring for this gesture.



About 80% of persons with refractive errors received solutions on the ground. However, a few of them were referred for customised eyeglasses.



The six-days exercise came off at three different centres, namely; Ankwa Doboro, Nsawam and Adoagyiri. It was heralded by a pilot exercise in September 2021 which saw about 700 participants.



The Optical Technical Advisor for VisionSpring, Collins Yeboah Asomani told the media, VisionSpring is looking forward to partner key Corporate Social Responsibility going into 2022 to bring eye care to the doorstep of deprived communities in Ghana.