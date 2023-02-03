You are here: HomeNews2023 02 03Article 1707398

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Virginity is a pride you must keep – Eastwood Anaba to overly horny Ghana Youth

« Prev

Next »

Comments (11)

Listen to Article

Founder and leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba Founder and leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba

According to the founder and leader of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, virginity is a pride that must be preserved.

He says virgins should not let people who have messed up their sexuality mock them because it’s still pride.

Eastwood Anaba is of the view that people who are not virgins are struggling but will never make it open but rather resort to mocking virgins just to force people into their zone.

“Those of you who are virgins, don’t let the people who have messed themselves up mock you that you are outdated; that’s why you’re a virgin. Virginity is a pride you must keep.

"You see, these ones who have messed up their sexuality will never tell you the truth, they will never tell you how they are struggling," he added.

Comments:
This article has 11 comment(s), give your comment

Sportsleading sports icon

L-R: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea drop Aubameyang from Champions League squad, Mudryk and Enzo registered

Businessleading business icon

The gold-for-oil policy is aimed at addressing Ghana's cedi depreciation

Gold-for-oil: Government bought oil from Russia's Lethasco SA, not UAE – COPEC

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (L) was at the 2022 WASSA

Check out Akufo-Addo's reaction to the dance move of these plus-size women

Africaleading africa news icon

Flag of Seychelles | File photo

Seychelles ranked Africa's least corrupt country - 2022 CPI

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Accounting for COVID-19: Ghana lacked basic wisdom and vision