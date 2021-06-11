You are here: HomeNews2021 06 11Article 1284424

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Virgil Abloh to join Achimota School’s mentoring session on 'Mastering Duality'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh Artistic Director, Virgil Abloh

Ghanaian-American designer, Virgil Abloh, is once again joining a mentoring session held by the Achimota School and the Living Waters Mentorship Program.

He is coming to the session with an impressive background of body of work, key among them are his roles as founder and CEO of Off-White and the Artistic Director of menswear brand, Louis Vuitton.

The virtual mentoring session is on the theme “Mastering Duality.”

“Is being a jack of all trades and a master of none oftentimes better than a master of one?” the conveners of the session asked.

They also want to explore how forms of talent and interdisciplinary fields can help us to access a post-modern African experience?

Students will have the privilege of interacting with scholars and entrepreneurs during the session.

The session will be occurring today, Friday, June 11th, at 7 PM.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment