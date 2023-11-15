Viral South Tongu DCE queried for ‘hoarding’ relief items meant for flood victims

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The District Chief Executive for South Tongu, Seth Agbi, has been reprimanded by the Minister of the Volta Region, Dr. Archibald Letsa, for locking up relief items meant for flood victims in his area.



According to the regional minister, the "lack of fuel money' excuse given by Seth Agbi is unfounded and cannot be a reason to deprive flood victims of what is due them.



Archibald Letsa, in an interview with Citi TV, said that DCE Seth Agbi has been given a strong warning, while further consultations are being made to see to the next step on the matter.



“The first thing I did yesterday was to reprimand him... I am in discussions with the appointing authorities to see what next happens, whether a warning or something else,” he said.



In a video that went viral earlier this week, the DCE for South Tongu, Seth Kwesi Agbi, was heard blaming the lack of money to fuel vehicles as the reason his outfit has been unable to distribute relief items donated to the assembly.



“At the assembly, we have relief items there, but there is no money to hire a car to send it to them.



“That is the fact, I can't hide anything from you. We need money to fuel the car and send the items to the people,” he said in the video shared on X.



When asked what steps have been taken by the assembly to ensure that the items get to the affected communities, the DCE, Seth Agbi, explained that he has reached out to both the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for assistance.



“I have been asking the VRA, the NADMO to give us something. As of today, I have received only GH¢20,000. We have shared them already, it's a fact. We need support financially,” he added.







