Viral ICT teacher reveals dents in GES code of ethics

Source: 3news.com

Remember the ICT teacher who drew a Microsoft word application on the chalkboard? Owura Kwadwo Hottish is telling his story and revealing the intimidation and stress he endured at the hands of GES because he wanted the best for his students.



The #FixGES movement is gaining ground as other teachers share the deplorable teaching conditions and the abuse from their superiors in office. And this is Owura Kwadwo Hottish’s story;



“In 2018, when I went viral with my drawing of Microsoft word application on the chalkboard, I was asked to write a report(GES PROPAGANDA) to the then acting Director of Education for Ejura-Sekyedomase at Mampong.



I wrote the letter and carried it along with the first laptop I received from Asante Mampong. On reaching there, I introduced myself and the acting director got furious with me simply because, according to her, she had a call from the highest office questioning what’s happening at her Municipal. So she asked me the following questions:



1. Why did you do that?



2. Are you a trained teacher?



3. Have you read the code of ethics of GES?



I kept my cool to all these questions and answered only the third one by saying NO, and she was like, “that’s why.”



According to Owura Kwadwo Hotties, he had the shock of his life after going through the code of ethics provided by the GES.



“Today, I decided to go through the code of ethics of GES and saw this “ TEACHERS ARE TO PROTECT THE INTEREST OF THE EMPLOYER “. So I’m asking GES if I had protected their interest by not sharing how I teach ICT without computers. Would I have gotten two furnished ICT laboratories for the town they posted me to teach?



“GES posts teachers to places where those teachers had to cross rivers to school to teach. Did they protect the interest of the teachers that they can drown? Teachers are under trees imparting knowledge to our future leaders.



Did GES protect the interest of the teachers that anyone can pass around and harm the teachers and the students,” he continued.



Owura Kwadwo sermoned everyone to join n the fight for a proper educational system that would benefit all and sundry.



“The betterment of our education system depends on you and me. Let’s rise to uplift ourselves from GES slavery. We, the teachers, are on the ground and know all the problems we are facing. If we come together to talk about it, the better for us. Ghana’s education system is bleeding. Arise, teachers, arise, teachers, arise!!!! Let every teacher support the #FixGES agenda,” he concluded.