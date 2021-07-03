Violent threats from Mahama’s boys show they can’t debate - Moshake

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has hit at some fanatic supporters of former President John Mahama who are threatening to beat him up, saying their charge shows they lack political maturity.



In a clap back, following violent threats at Mr. Ashitey Adjei and other Mahama critics in the party, Moshake described the threats which have mostly been arising from pro-NDC social media platforms as primitive.



“In this day and age, who threatens others over their political views? only primitive people who lack the maturity that is required to be a 21st-century politician,” Moshake wrote.



He adds, “This same attitude, this same blind energy, is what led to the NDC losing the two previous elections massively. If we are in a party and we cannot criticise our leaders and give our opinions on issues, it is called demagoguery, and demagoguery is only valuable in autocracies not in democracies.”



Moshake’s response is to threats from supporters of former President Mahama who have said that they will soon start beating people who criticize or detract the former President.



In the whole of the NDC, the most consistent critic of the former President is Moshake, who has blamed him for the two defeats that the NDC suffered in 2016 and 2020.



Moshake has also been asking the former President to take a back seat in the party and allow a new person take over the leadership of the NDC because according to him, the Mahama brand has lost its winsomeness.



It is in response to his campaigns, some supporters of the former President have approached Moshake and asked him to pipe down, claiming they had been sent by the former President to assuage his anger.



However, the Tema East NDC firebrand has ignored the backdoor appeals and continued with his fiery criticism of the former President. This is what has now graduated push to shove.



“I want those Mahama fanatics who fancy themselves as his personal gladiators to understand that they cannot cow me into silence. I want them to know that, the hands that they intend to use to beat me, I also have some,” Moshake wrote.



Meanwhile, the threats to beat Moshake and other critics of John Mahama has not only been coming from pro-NDC social media platforms, but also from other supporters outside of the platforms.



“If they dare me, I’ll rather chastise them physically because I can also play it rough,” Moshake wrote.