Violent scenes at UG as angry feuding factions clash

GhanaWeb has received multiple reports on a violent clash that occurred between two feuding clashes at the campus of the University of Ghana.



While it is unclear what exactly started the violent clashes, videos in the possession of GhanaWeb show the two factions, on either sides of a street in the evening, pelting each other with stones.



The clash is also alleged to have happened between the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall; two halls known to have a history of rivalry.



An eyewitness explained that in the process, the statue of John Mensah Sarbah was also destroyed.



He added that while four police patrol vehicles appeared at the scene, they were left powerless and had to only park their vehicles at a distance, watching on as the clashes continued.



“Commonwealth has taken what’s left of the statue away. 4 vehicles of the police just went to park at the UG guesthouse and stayed there aa …no intervention whatsoever. They’re now drawing close to the scene after the thing has ended."



“The students are hooting at them,” he explained.



A vehicle was eventually set ablaze, ending the chaotic scenes caused by the students.



The police are however yet to issue any official statement on the incident.



