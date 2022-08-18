Violent scenes at KNUST as students of Conti, Katanga halls clash

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Information reaching GhanaWeb is that violence has broken out in parts of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



It follows clashes between residents of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall.



It is not immediately known what may have sparked the clash, however, sources on campus say it started during the day.



Social media postings sighted by GhanaWeb show the residents of the halls pelting stones at each other while lighting fires.



A police officer and vehicle are seen on site, with some vehicles having had their glasses smashed.



Recently, Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Hall residents at the University of Ghana clashed on the evening and early hours of Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022.



The clash between the rival halls led to the destruction of several properties including the burning of a car and the bust of John Mensah Sarbah taken away.



Since the clash, the management has banned all student gatherings and processions outside the precincts of all halls until further notice.



It has relieved the hall master and senior tutor of Commonwealth Hall of their positions for failing to cooperate with investigations into the matter.



The hall has also been surcharged with the cost of damage to Mensah Sarbah hall.



Agitated residents of Commonwealth Hall clad in red on August 16, protested the decision by management to suspend their hall master and senior tutor.



The situation led to heavy deployment of security personnel to the campus to maintain law and order and to also forestall any clash.



