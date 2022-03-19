Violent rainstorm rips classrooms at Kwabeng Anglican SHS

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Three classrooms of Anglican Senior High Technical School in Akyem Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern region have been ripped off by a violent rainstorm recorded in the community Friday, March 18, 2022.



The incident occurred at about 6:10 pm.



According to Agnes Minta, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academics, three classrooms of the final year students were totally ripped off while other buildings were partially affected.



She told Starr News no casualty was recorded.



“This has even affected our lighting system. The whole high-tension was affected so the whole school was in darkness yesternight. It has also been affected because we rely on electricity to pump for the school.So they are not having water this morning. It is not easy on our part so if this should continue on Monday definitely academic work will be affected” said, the Assistant Head in Charge of Academics.



Kwabeng Anglican Senior High Technical School established in 1984 by the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church was absorbed into the public education system in 1993.



The School has since operated from its old facility without any major infrastructural expansion.



In 2019, Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah visited the school and reported harrowing condition in which students of the school were learning following the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy which led to increase in the school’s population to about 1,500 then worsening the infrastructural challenges.



While some students were learning under trees others were in very congested classrooms. Dining was served under trees due to lack of dinning hall.



The completion of a storey classroom block initiated by the previous National Democratic Congress’ led government has however provided a respite.



According to the Assistant Headmistress in Charge of Academics last night’s rainstorm disaster will compound the infrastructural challenges facing the school if no emergency intervention is made by next week.





Meanwhile, officials of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, are expected to visit the scene for assessment to facilitate emergency reliefs.