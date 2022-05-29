Violent attack on aspirant nearly mars NPP regional elections in Wa

Politics of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

The Upper West Regional executives elections of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, could have gained a clean bill of health but for a violent attack on one of the aspirants by the Secretary to the elections committee of the regional elections.



Lawyer Abdul-Mujeeb Issah Kele allegedly slapped the incumbent Regional NASARA Coordinator, Osman Mohammed Tankari during an altercation at the venue of the elections Saturday, May 28, 2022.



The altercation ensued when the NASARA Coordinator vacated his seat at the designated area for aspirants to rather sit at a place specially allocated for polling agents of the aspirants in the internal elections.



In the process of asking Osman Mohammed to return to his original sitting area reserved for him as an aspirant, a misunderstanding ensued resulting in the elections committee secretary slapping the NASARA Coordinator.



As a result, Mr. Abdul-Mujeeb was temporarily arrested by the police present at the venue to calm nerves before later letting him off the hook to continue with his duties.



The elections thereafter went on smoothly without any such incident happening again.



At the close of polls, the incumbent Chairman, Mr. S. B. Kangberee was retained to serve a second term polling 130 votes in what was a fierce contest between him and his only contender, Alhaji Toyba Mahama.



Alhaji Toyba who was vying for his third consecutive time at the position failed to make it once more, albeit very close, by managing 112 votes.



Alhaj Abdul Rahman Aziz widely known as Alhaji White who is the First Vice Chair, was also retained having secured 157 votes vis-á-vis 85 votes of his main opponent - Kanyiri Ankaata.



Alhaji Aziz Gado, a former Wa Municipal Chief Executive, also polled 84 votes to emerge as the Second Vice-Chair of the party in the region.



The incumbent NASARA Cordinator, Osman Mohammed Tankari, the Regional Organizer, Mustapha Goveir as well as the Women's Organizer, Diana Puopele all lost their positions in the elections.



Meanwhile, the process to elect the Women's Organizer ended in a stalemate as two aspirants - Nancy Dery and Minata Mumuni - had the same figures - 76 each.



The party will therefore set a day for a re-run of the election to get a winner of the position should the party fail to find an amicable solution between the two women.



NPP Upper West Regional Executive Elections Results:



Nasara Coordinator



1. Alhaj Ali Muniru --144

2. Osman Mohammed Tankari -- 98 (Incumbent)



Women Organizer



1. Minata Mumuni 76

2. Diana Puopele -- 61 (incumbent)

3. Nancy Dery -- 76

4. Mieri Yakubu -- 29



Youth Organizer



1. Hamid Saana -- 112

2. Dodoo Sadat -- 77

3. Suleman Mohammed -- 52

Rejected -- 1



Organizer



1. Seidu I. Suleman Alele -- 55

2. Alaska B. Kanton -- 98

3. Iddrisu Bomison -- 8

4. Mustapha Govier -- 65 (incumbent )

5. Abdul Rauf Zakariah -- 16



Treasurer



1. Sadik Khalid -- 66

2. Muslim Iddrisu -- 48

3. Alhassan Suleman Polo -- 128



Assistant Secretary



1. Yussif Alhassan -- 167

2. Yakubu Kanyiri -- 57

3. Ismael Kamaldeen -- 18



Secretary



1. Linat Kundaribuo -- 28

2. Speratus Ongo -- 13

3. Luri tia John Bosco -- 64

4. Tony Tamah -- 7

5. Daniel Tanko -- 96

6. Zaato Peter -- 34



2nd Vice Chairman



1. Alhaj Aziz Gado -- 84

2. Cletus Angpagnnue -- 30

3. Philip Braimah -- 53

4. Amos Gyetuo -- 43

5. Baba Bismarck -- 32



1st vice chairman



1. Alhaj Abdul Rahman Aziz -- 157 (Incumbent)

2. Kanyiri Ankaata -- 85



Chairman



1. S. B. Kangberee -- 130

2. Alhaji Toyba Mahama -- 112