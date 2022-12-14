Violence at NDC polls: Police displayed poor capacity – Adib Saani

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security analyst, Adib Saani has said the Ghana Police Service should have averted the chaotic incident that was witnessed during the youth and women congress of the NDC on December 10, 2022 at Cape University in the Central region.



The National Youth Organizer and National Women’s Organizer elections of the largest opposition party were marred with some violent disturbances.



The situation delayed the voting by the delegates from across the country which started close to 6:00pm.



Commenting on the incident on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Monday, Mr. Saani stated the police must learn from the development in order not to have it repeating again.



“There are two things involved, capacity and capability. Numbers count but the police should have the capacity at will and the capacity there means their ability to gather intelligence, the resource they have at hand, and their ability to counter the threat as and when it comes.



“Unfortunately, on this occasion on both terms capacity, capability was poor. If we had exercised due diligence and followed the right protocols. I don’t think we would have had such a thing happening in the first place.



“So like I indicated it’s a learning curve, we learn from our mistakes and I hope we learn from the mistakes that occurred last weekend.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has declared sixteen persons wanted in connection with the violent disturbances.



While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, and chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.



But, through the intervention of the Police the situation was brought under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incidents.