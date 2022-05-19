Violence against Nkoranza police not associated with robbery suspect’s death - Minister

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bono East Regional Minister, Mr. Kwesi Adu Gyan, has denied claims that the attack on Nkoranza police on May 17, 2022 was perpetrated in connection with the death of the robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.



According to him, the supposed angry youth were hooligans who had long planned to undertake a protest over some grievances they had brought to his attention.



Mr Adu Gyan said the youth attacked the police station under the pretext of protesting the death of Mr. Donkor who was in police custody during an anti-robbery operation.



“What happened, I wouldn’t attribute it to the incident that is the robbery incident in which Albert Donkor was involved. I will attribute it to hooliganism,” said the Minister in an interview with Citi FM.



“At the time this happened, the traditional leaders and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) were in a meeting in Nkoranza. Whilst waiting with the Omanhene, we got the hint that some angry mob had invaded the police station.”



He expressed surprise at the incident because according to him, he had spoken to the youth to appease them prior to the mob action.



“I don’t know the exact issue that necessitated the attack. I don’t know whether it was the statement that was released by the police because I don’t know what time the statement was released.”



Meanwhile, the police in the area have indicated in a statement that one person has died following the clash, while five others have sustained injuries.



The law enforcement agency also mentioned that two of the rioters have been arrested though some six others have managed to escape custody.