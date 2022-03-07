Viola Labi gives us insight on her career and journey to Ghana on Diaspora Link

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entrepreneur and CEO of Woven World Wide, Viola Labi takes a turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.



She told GhanaWeb all about her journey to Ghana from Toronto, her career, and her family background.



"I was 8 when I came back to Ghana and left when I was 19 around when Ghana turned 50," she told the host.



Being pure Akan, Viola told Diallo that both her parents are from Larteh, but she was born in Toronto.



She disclosed to Diallo how she and her sisters had to travel back and forth from Toronto to Ghana to check on their parents because they had an early retirement.



Elaborating further, she told Diallo that a call from her mother informing her about her father's ailment, stroke, compelled them to move to Ghana to support their mom.



Eventually, when her father passed on, she told Diallo that they were forced to stay because of the Odwira festival; adding at that time they were not allowed to hold funeral rites.



Viola Labi threw light on how she came to manage a Versace shop here in Ghana, and ever since she has been building other brands. She gave GhanaWeb insight into her business, Woven World Wide.



Catch this episode of Diaspora Link this Sunday at 5 p.m you can also watch Diaspora Link every Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



If you want to be the next guest on Diaspora Link, click on the link to sign up.



Watch the interview below



