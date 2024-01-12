Vigilance is the only way to outwit NPP’s rigging agenda – John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has tasked the rank and file of the party to remain extra vigilant and copiously track all election related activities to block any grand scheme in the offing to rig the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



According to him, this is the surest way of outwitting the New Patriotic Party, NPP’s agenda to continue stay in power.



John Mahama who was addressing party officials, former appointees, MPs and supporters as part of his 2-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Volta region, noted that governing party, which has now been exposed for ”their expertise in deceptive branding” know after the abysmal performance under Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo that, the only alternative is to rig the election to continue their mess



“The NPP is still same as we have known. The only way to kick them out is to be vigilant to ensure every single ballot counts” he advised.



The former President, who has been mobbed in the communities visited in NDC’s stronghold further urged the party to be very critical in the selection and training of Polling station agents who shall police the ballot on the D-day.



” I urge the party leadership and the MPs to be particular about who is appointed as polling station agents. It is not only being literate but people must be trained to understand the election process. The Electoral processes is now sophisticated than it was in 1996. And so we must be intentional about it” he intimated.



Mahama admitted that though opinion polls suggest he is already in the lead and most likely to win the 2024 elections, the road ahead will still be difficult.



He therefore challenged MPs to personally take interest in all electoral processes and related activities in their constituencies and the regional at large.



” I agree with earlier suggestions that the presidential ballots should be counted before the parliamentary. This will prevent MPs from leaving the polling station after their ballots are counted” he stressed.