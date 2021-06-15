Video of young men brandishing guns surface after bullion van heist

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Barely 24 hours after a brazen robbery attack on a bullion van at Jamestown left a young police officer and a civilian dead, a video of some young men boldly displaying different types of guns has surfaced on social media.



Social media users are linking the gun brandishing video to the recording of gun-related violence across the country over the past few weeks.



In the selfie video recorded by one of the men sighted by GhanaWeb, three guns; two of which were pistols and the other a pump-action gun, were repeatedly dry fired by the group amidst various statements in different languages including a northern language, Twi and English.



Statements like “no good advice, obiaa ndwane (everyone should run) and “y'adi bone akye (we’ve been criminals for long)” were made by the group who were standing beside some parked motorbikes.



Several posts and comments made on the video across social media have many sharing sentiments about the growing level of gun-related crimes in the country.



In this discussion on social media, the Ghana Police Service have been tagged in several of the commentaries.



A little over 24-hours ago, the robbers who attacked a bullion van at a location around the Bukom Boxing Arena shot dead a police officer, Constable Emmanuel Osei who was on escort duty.



Two female staff of the financial institution whose money was being transported survived the attack with no injury but reports indicate that one of them while fleeing the scene was shot at and the bullet struck and killed a 35-year-old woman who was around the vicinity.



The driver of the vehicle also sustained various injuries and has since been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The robbers reportedly numbering about 8 and on motorbikes made away with the AK-47 rifle of the deceased police officer.



Also in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region, some armed men on motorbikes attacked and killed a woman identified as Benedicta Pokua Sarpon in broad daylight.



These two incidents come barely a week after another broad daylight robbery was recorded a few meters across the street of the National Police headquarters in Accra.



Of all the cases mentioned, however, no arrest has been made yet.



Watch the viral video below:



