Video of machete-brandishing NDC youth'll deter tourists from coming to add up to Ghana’s GDP – Oda MP

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has raised concerns about the recent viral video showing members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wielding machetes.



According to the Oda MP, the action by the NDC members has the potential to discourage tourists from visiting Ghana.



The video captured some NDC members brandishing weapons around the office premises of the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, following a clean-up exercise on Thursday, 23 November 2023.



During his debate on the 2024 Budget, the Oda MP questioned the Minority caucus about the motives behind the actions depicted in the viral video.



He emphasised the need for an explanation from the party regarding the use of machetes during what was supposed to be a cleanup exercise.



“Expect our members on the other side to explain to Ghanaians how members of the party will go for a clean-up in their candidate’s house and be using machetes. What were they doing with those weapons? And there were people chanting, ‘show us your weapons, show us your weapons,’” the MP quizzed.



He further expressed concerns about the potential impact of such incidents on Ghana's tourism industry.



“Mr Speaker, I think that these are some of the things that will deter tourists from coming to add up to Ghana’s GDP. We expect that by this time, you will explain what they were doing with those weapons,” the Oda MP noted.