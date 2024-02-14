Video of Oquaye Jnr sharing chocolate in traffic hits social media

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

The New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr. has been captured in a video distributing chocolates to commuters ahead of the 2024 Valentine’s Day celebration.



The candidate who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority (FZA) is captured with some staff distributing cocoa products and ripe cocoa pods to commuters along the Osu Oxford street.



“Diabetic heart disease is a term for heart disease in people who have diabetes. If you have diabetes, you are much more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke than people who do not have diabetes.



"Regular consumption of polyphenol-rich cocoa reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke,” he quoted one Dr. Amporful in the caption of the video shared via his social media handles.



Oquaye Jnr was last month elected parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya after beating the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14, has become synonymous with chocolate as the day is also marked as National Chocolate Day in Ghana.







