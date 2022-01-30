Video of 2 female SHS students kissing and fondling breasts goes viral

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Ghanaians react to video of two SHS students kissing, fondling each other



Ghanaians call on GES to investigate two SHS female students kissing each other



SHS students display promiscuity in broad daylight



Social media users are in a state of shock after chancing upon a video of two young female students from an unidentified Senior High School, passionately ‘making out’.



In the said video making rounds on social media, the two young girls were captured in what appears to be a class setting, kissing and fondling each other’s breasts.



Dressed in green-coloured uniforms, one was moaning out loud and grinding on her partner who stood behind her touching her breasts.



Scores of individuals on social media have trooped into the comment section of the post which was originally shared by a popular blogger, Thosecalledcelebs, to express their disgust.



Others who have also decided not to let the issue slide have called on the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Education Service to investigate the issue by tagging their various social media handles beneath the post.



The appropriate authorities are however yet to respond.



In recent times social media have witnessed all kinds of promiscuity and public misconduct from SHS students despite the directive from GES that mobile phones should not be allowed into schools.



