Video, audio recordings of alleged coup plot to be played in court today

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A three-member High Court panel in Accra presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe has scheduled Tuesday, October 19 and 20, 2021 to play the video and audio recordings which formed the basis of the alleged Coup trial.



The decision to play the videos and audios was reached after Staff Sergeant Awarf Kojo Sule, a third witness in the ongoing trial had given oral evidence-in-chief and was about tendering the said recordings in evidence.



The panel said, before objections could be raised about the tendering of the recordings, it would be played in open court for all to watch.



The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa told the court, it would require about five hours to have the recordings played.



To this end, the court fixed Tuesday and Wednesday, October 19 and 20 to have it played in open court.



Staff Sergeant Awarf Kojo Sule of the Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces told the court he is the originator of the said audio and video recordings.