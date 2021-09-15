Video Flashback: Persons responsible for ‘banking crisis’ will face the law - Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Three years ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaians that persons behind the collapse of some financial institutions in the country will be punished according to the law.



According to him, the banks collapsed due to the greedy attitude of these persons yet to be fished out.



Speaking at the 80th Anniversary of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon, President Akufo-Addo said, “those responsible for the sequence of activities that led to the ‘banking crisis’ will face the full brunt of the law if they are found to have broken the law.”



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, 15th September, 2018, when he delivered a speech at the 80th Anniversary of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon.



The President stated that “the so-called ‘banking crisis’”, and the collapse and subsequent consolidation of some indigenous banks have been caused by the cutting of corners, circumvention of the laws, flouting and non-adherence to regulations, apparently with the complicity of senior officials of the Bank of Ghana.







The inefficient and poorly managed banks, as a result, required the robust intervention of the regulatory bodies to prevent the infection of the banking sector with these acts.



As a result, under the rigorous leadership of the current Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, the President indicated that a number of prudent measures have been taken to save and sanitise the banking sector.



“To protect the deposits of the seven defunct banks, the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has had to issue bonds to the tune of some GH¢8 billion in favour of GCB Bank and the new Consolidated Bank, the banks that took over the operations of the seven failed banks,” he said.



The President continued, “This is in addition to liquidity support of some GH¢4.7 billion that had been provided by the Bank of Ghana to these banks over a period before their closure. In effect, GH¢12.7 billion of public funds has been injected into these seven banks, following their malfunction.”



Depositors’ savings, he said, have been safeguarded, job losses have been minimised, and a strong set of indigenous banks is being born.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to having two performing indigenous banks in the country than to have seven weak ones, as recent examples of Nigeria, Malaysia and others have shown.



“I have no doubt that, if these measures had not been taken, the banking system would have been seriously compromised, with dire consequences for depositors and their savings. We need urgently a vibrant banking sector that can help mobilise resources to finance our industrial, agricultural and economic transformation,” he added.



This, President Akufo-Addo stressed, is the justification for the measures of the Bank of Ghana.







Powerful Past, Prosperous Present, Prominent Future



President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking on theme of the Anniversary celebration “Powerful Past, Prosperous Present, Prominent Future”, stated that alumni (?dade?s) of PRESEC, many of whom can be described as Ghana’s “Powerful Past” and “Prosperous Present” of our country, have obtained this status and renown because they had access to education.



Future ?dade?s, he added, who wish to become our nation’s “Prominent Future”, can only become so, if they receive an education.



He indicated that a survey of Ghana’s immediate past reveals that between 2013 and 2016, an average, one hundred thousand (100,000) children, every year, who passed the B.E.C.E., could not take up their places in Senior High, because they could not afford the fees, even though they had the qualifications.



If this situation had persisted for a decade, one million children would have dropped out of school at the level of Junior High School, an unacceptable outcome for any nation in the 21st century.



“It would have been too dangerous for Ghana’s stability, as we would have been building a future of hopelessness for our youth. Such a situation was intolerable, and my party and I were determined to end it. That is why the Free Senior High School policy was introduced,” he added.



The Free SHS policy, in 2017 and 2018, has resulted in 270,000 more students entering Senior High School.