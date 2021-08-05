Video Flashback: Nkrumah not the founder of Ghana - Prof. Mike Oquaye

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye in 2020, noted that Ghana’s First President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah “was not the founder of Ghana.”



Delivering a keynote address at a public lecture to mark the 2020 Founders’ Day, he noted that: “Nkrumah was not the Founder of Ghana,I consider him one of the founding fathers.”



“Nkrumah did not alone compose the classical sonata and constitute the orchestra which sang Ghana’s clarion call to independence in sweet melody, all in two months! The fathers of the nation were there already,” said Prof Oquaye.



“People have regrettably asked how we can have more than one founder to such compatriots. I humbly lend them this advice: foundership cannot be pursued in monopoly terms,” he added.



Watch the video below:



