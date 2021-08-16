Video Flashback: Food and Drugs Authority bans bleaching creams in the country

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana in 2017 announced a ban on all bleaching creams that had hydroquinone in them due to the damage it causes to the skin.



Speaking at a press briefing, the CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Delese Mimi Darko, noted that her outfit was working to ensure that such products do not find their way onto the market



“The Ghana National Standard is now saying that there should be a 0% hydroquinone in bleaching creams and the Food and Drugs Authority being the regulatory authority has taken that standard and we are now implementing it. Since January this year (2017), we do not register any product that has hydroquinone in it," said Delese Mimi Darko.



Watch the video below:



