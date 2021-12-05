Victoria Hammah slams Keta SHS girl for rejecting Dubai trip

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Keta SHS finishes third in 2021 NSMQ



Fransisca Lamini celebrated for being first girl to make final in 8 years



Fransica Lamini rejects Dubai trip



Former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hammah, has described as a betrayal, a decision by Francisca Lamini, the female member of the Keta Senior High School’s team that made the final of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) to reject a trip to Dubai.



Francisca Lamini is reported to have turned down the offer on grounds that her two colleagues were not included in the list of beneficiaries.



Lamini has been hailed as a team player by many for rejecting the offer but Victoria Hammah believes that her action is coming from a point of ignorance.



Vicky Hammah stated in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 5, 2021, reminded Lamini that she is reaping the benefit of years of activism by women and that her action is a slap in the face of feminism.



She also hit out at people celebrating the ‘heroism’ of Lamini, stressing that they lack appreciation of the struggles of women liberation.



“This is not heroism but attack against Gender Affirmative Action! This "brave" girl hasn't yet understood the world.



“She is yet to recognize that her singular celebratory experiences from the competition results from centuries of activism towards women's liberation and that the reward wasn't only for her but for the collective struggles of all women.



“She is only profiteering from the works and struggles of women and men before her who have and continue to fight for a gender balance society.



“It's unfortunate that, she rejects this justifying affirmative action reward to her. And all those who applaud her for rejecting the reward extended to her, similarly also lack the historical understanding of women's liberation struggles,” she posted on Facebook.



Francisca Lamini has become a national sensation following her exploits in the 2021 NSMQ.



She has become a beneficiary of loads of donations from corporate institutions and public figures who have been wowed by her academic prowess.







