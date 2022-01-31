Victims recorded in Apiate explosion out number the population of the community - MCE

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Correspondence from the Western Region



Non-residents have found their way to be part of the victims of the Apiate Explosion which happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, the census population of the Appiaste community is 857 made up of 420 females and 437, “so even plus or minus, we shouldn’t exceed more than nine hundred, but now we are registering more than thousand.”



Per the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee’s investigation, there are lots of people who have invited their relatives in as part of the community members which has increased the number of affected victims abnormally.



Dr. Dasmani said the committee will be organising a full screening exercise to make sure that the resources available will be used for the real indigenes of Apiate.



He explained that, if due diligence is not done, people will have the notion that the committee misused the resources that were donated to support the affected people.



Dr. Dasmani urged people who are not real indigenes of Apiate to advise themselves because they will be exposed if the committee gets to know that they are not members of the Apiate community.



“If you have called your relative to come and support you because you got injured in the explosion, that is not a problem, every step we need to take to make sure your relative protects you, we will. If you look at those who are hospitalised, we provide money for them and their caretakers even though the government will take care of their hospital bills,” he stated.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a non-denominational thanksgiving service organised for the Apiate explosion victims on Sunday, January 30, 2022, Dr. Dasmani urged all to support the committee put in place to manage relief items to execute their work judiciously.



He expressed his appreciation to organisations and individuals who have been donating to the victims since the disaster happened while calling on others to also donate in order to support the victims.