Victims of suicide give hint before going ahead – College of Counseling and Psychology

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Rev. Prof. Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, President of the college of Counseling & Psychology has shared some clues to look out for in people likely to commit suicide.



He defined the term suicide as intentionally taking your life due to a painful experience or a situation one finds hopeless.



“Many at times, before someone decides to take their life by suicide very often they may have communicated it one way or the other from their speech,” he said.



Prof. explained that they always give an idea to people around them through their speech and gesture that this is what they plan to do.



Speaking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 fm’s NsemPii he expressed, “They normally give a hint. This is to seek attention and get help and once they do not get the help they are searching for, they proceed with the plan to commit suicide”.



He suggested that if only society and whoever they speak to acts fast they can prevent them from taking their lives.



Talking about some cases that can trigger suicide he stated that, severe mental problems like depression can trigger suicide, excessive intake of alcohol, drug abuse, receiving bad news and being diagnosed with a serious illness can also trigger suicide.



The professor advised that anyone who has ever attempted suicide should be

monitored closely and should not be left to be on their own because “It is no respecter of person and anytime they get the opportunity they can do it again. Once the person has mentioned it, you should take it seriously and keep a close eye on the person it should not be taken likely because they can execute it”.