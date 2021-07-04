Victims hospitalized after military brutality in Wa

Regional News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Information reaching Happy 98.9FM indicates that at least two persons who were brutalized by the military in Wa in the Upper West Region have been hospitalized.



Happy FM’s correspondent in the Upper West Region, Saani Abacha, made this known in his update of the incident on the Happy Morning Show.



Saani told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “Two victims of the incident; one with a broken arm and the other with a sprained neck are at the regional hospital receiving treatment."



"The best picture I can paint so far is that people were beaten for no reason because people in uniform felt that they could just break the law and do as it pleases them and go scot-free”.



Saani further shared that while the military men were not wielding any arms, their presence alone frightened the people. “They [military] didn’t come with guns but they didn’t need to use guns to scare the people. They were there with canes, belts and wires. They came with two vehicles."



"One guy saw the military and fainted but that did not deter the military from beating him up”, he added.



On Thursday, July 1, 2021, military officers assaulted some residents of the Tindaamba Crescent stretching towards the Wa Zongo and the Wa Daily Market.



The victims, who were mostly commercial tricycle operators, motorists and pedestrians, were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor with some forced into gutters nearby.



The soldiers from the 10 Mechanized Battalion Infantry in Wa and based at the Napogbakoee area were seen in a viral video brutalizing civilians on the street.



This followed allegations that one of them had his mobile phone stolen on Wednesday night by an unknown commercial tricycle rider.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has issued a statement on the incident. It states that internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers at Wa.