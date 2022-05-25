Victim of knife assault gets justice after GHOne news report

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Circuit court 5 in the Greater Accra region has handed a five-year sentence with hard labour to Eric Quartey, a resident of Labadi for inflicting knife wounds on his uncle 7 months ago



The convict is said to have committed the crime after his uncle scolded his son for using his bicycle without permission.



But after the plight was highlighted by GHONE TV’s Fritz Delanyo Amegashie, the convict was arrested and prosecuted.



It was all excitement for Boadu Tawiah Partey, after getting justice for knife wounds he sustained 7 months ago in the hands of his cousin.



His cousin Eric Quartey who has now been convicted to five years in prison 7 months ago assaulted the victim with a knife for allegedly scolding the son of the convict.



Partey who spoke to GHOne TV expressed joy at the decision of the court.

“ I’m very grateful to God and GHONE TV that finally justice has been served . I never thought this could be possible.”



Afia Danquah who has been caring for the victim since the incident occurred was full of praise for GHOne TV for reporting on the case which resulted in the conviction of the convict.



“ Cases like these are daily happenings at Labadi , but victims never see proper adjudication. They’re often swept under the rug. We are thankful GHONE TV followed up with the story which resulted in justice being served today . We are eternally grateful”.



Aside from the 5 year jail term handed the convict, he has also been ordered by the court presided over by Her Ladyship Cynthia Cann to pay a sum of Ten Thousand cedis to the victim to cater for his medical bills.