Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victim of robbery attack describes her ordeal



I was attacked on my way to my family's house from church - Victim



One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested – Police



The victim of a daylight armed robbery attack in Dansoman, Accra on Sunday, May 22, which went viral on social media has for the first time described her ordeal.



Speaking in an interview on GHPage monitored by GhanaWeb, the victim, whose name was withheld, said she was going to visit her relations when she was attacked by the robbers.



According to her, in her attempts to stop the armed robber, the robber dragged her on the ground, before hitting and cutting her with a sharp metallic object.



“I went to church yesterday and after church, I decided to go and visit my family members who live close to my church at Exhibition (a suburb of Dansoman). On my way to my family’s house, a motor behind me passed by and turned in front of my house. Immediately it turned, the second person on the motor jumped off it and attacked me and he started trying to snatch my bag.



“Because of the valuables I had in my bag including my phone and some money, I tried my possible best to stop him but he hit my hand with a shape metallic object which forced me to let go of the bag. The incident happened in a suburb of Dansoman called 23rd Close which is opposite the Kindom Hall building in the Exhibition area,” she said in Twi.



She further stated that she only sustained minor injuries, adding that she reported the incident to the Ghana Police Service immediately after it happened.



Meanwhile, the Police Service has indicated that it has arrested one person involved in a daylight robbery.



It said that the suspect arrested is the person who attacked and robbed the victim in front of her family's house while she was returning from church, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the second suspect, who was the motor rider.



Listen to the full interview of the robbery victim below plus the video of the robbery incident







Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:







