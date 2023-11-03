Vice President is the best to lead party for victory 2024 — Appiah Mensah

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: GNA

The Vice President Alhaji Dr Bawumia is the best candidate who can lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight in the Election 2024, a leading member of the party in the Bono Region, has said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality on Thursday, Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, called on the NPP delegates to endorse and give the opportunity to the Vice President to lead the party in the next general election.



As the NPP’s November 4, Presidential Primary gathered momentum, Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region said “voting for the Vice President would put the party on the edge of the National Democratic Congress.



“The delegates must therefore do the needful and endorse the Vice President for the greater good of our party to retain political power, other than that we would find it tough in the Election 2024.”



Mensah said so far most of the party people were satisfied with the electoral processes, and expressed the hope that the presidential primaries would be free, fair, and credible to the satisfaction of all the candidates and their followers.



“I think the Vice President deserves to lead our party because he has truly distinguished himself in our political space and Ghanaians would be happy to accept and vote for him in the next general election,” he stated.