Vice President inspects work on new Tamale International Airport

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has inspected ongoing works on the new Tamale International Airport.



The Akufo-Addo government secured funding in 2018 to build a new international airport in Tamale, to serve the growing local and international demands up north.



Significant works have so far been done at the airport, with two international standard terminals, a 5km road, and other facilities being built.



The two terminals are; a special multi-purpose terminal, also known as the Hajj Terminal, and the main terminal for domestic and international flights.



The Hajj terminal is an ultra-modern terminal with its own waiting lounge, check-in and arrival desks, luggage control area, ablution and prayer area, as well as a parking space for 200 cars.



The main terminal for local and international operations is a much bigger facility on a 5000-meter square with modern airport facilities. Work on the Tamale International airport is 95% complete and the airport is expected to be formally commissioned for use in August this year.



Dr Bawumia, who has been in the northern part of the country for a five-day working visit, was excited by the progress of work on the facility during his visit on Monday.



With the first batch of Hajj Pilgrims expected to depart Ghana from Tamale in the coming days, Dr Bawumia was optimistic that Pilgrims from the northern part of the country would be able to use the first-class facility.









The Vice President noted that major works on other airports such as the Kumasi International Airport and the Sunyani Airport (which has been completed) are also well on course for commissioning this year, adding that the Akufo-Addo government has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving airports in the country.