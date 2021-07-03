Vice-President, National Chief Imam call for calm in Ejura shooting incident

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahammudu Bawumia, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, have appealed for calm in the recent shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, which claimed two lives.



The youth and bereaved families, they said, should also exercise restraint as the government probed the issue.



The two personalities made the call on Friday, July 02, when they visited Ejura to pay their condolences to the bereaved families.



The visit was to inspire those affected to remain strong as they mourned their beloved ones.



The deceased, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, both in their 20s, were buried in line with Islamic tradition by the Dagomba-Line Muslim Community at Ejura, last Tuesday evening (June 29).



The shooting incident was sparked by the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was said to have been brutally assaulted while returning home on a motorbike on June 26.



He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) three days after the attack, after his transfer from the Ejura Government Hospital.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, who looked saddened by the tragedy, in a speech read on his behalf by the Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, said the government would not leave those affected alone.



They would be given the needed assistance to enhance their upkeep.



The Vice-President gave the assurance that the government was committed to getting to the bottom of the issue and that justice would be served when and where necessary.



Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu, also in a speech read on his behalf, entreated the affected families to look up to Allah (God) for inspiration.



“We are from the Almighty, and unto him, we go,” he preached.



The National Chief Imam rallied the Muslim Community to pray for the departed souls and wished the bereaved families well in their difficult moments.



Barima Osei Hwedie II, Chief of Ejura, while welcoming the two personalities to his palace, commended them for their care.



He hoped the three-member Ministerial Committee commissioned by the government to probe the incident would work assiduously to bring justice to the people.