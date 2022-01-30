Vice President Bawumia visits DC

Diasporian News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: George Kwasi Bright, Contributor

The Vice President (VP) of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a one-day working visit to the United States (U.S.) Department of State in Washington DC on January 26, 2022.



Vice President Bawumia met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the Department of State, Hon. Molly Phee. Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the security situation in West Africa.



The Vice President’s delegation to the Department of State included Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S., Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, Secretary to the VP Dr. Augustine Blay, Spokesperson/Economic Advisor to the VP Dr. Gideon Boako, and Head of Foreign Affairs and Diplomacy, Office of the VP Mr. Abiel Armah.



The U.S. side at the day’s meeting included Michael Gonzales, Deputy Assistant Secretary, and Chelsea Bergesen, Desk Officer, both of the Bureau of African Affairs of the Department of State.



The day’s trip was a follow-up to an earlier one by Assistant Secretary Phee to Ghana in October 2021.



Both sides agreed on issues such as the need to give a lot more attention to the supply of COVID-19 Vaccines and increasing the manufacturing capacity of said vaccine and exploring new ways to adapt and prepare for the potential next pandemic wave.