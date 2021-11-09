Vice President Bawumia inaugurates new VAG Board

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: presidency.gov.gh

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has sworn into office, a new Governing Board for the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG), in line with the Veterans Administration, Ghana Act (Act 844).



The 13-member Board is led Maj. Gen Clayton Yaachie (Rtd), and includes Brig. Gen Amoah Boakye, Col Emmanuel T Darquah (Rtd), Capt. Ben Edmund Duah (Rtd), Hon Maj Derek Oduro (Rtd), Maj Anim Alex (Rtd), Ex-WO1 Koranteng Samuel Smart, Ex-WO1 Omane Joseph Evans, Ex-WO1 Dozie Kwesi Gyilley, Ex-WO1 Daniel Kwateng, Hon Cecilia Amoah, and a representative each from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare.



Inaugurating the Board at the Jubilee House on Monday, 8th November, 2021 Vice President Bawumia reiterated the commitment of the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the welfare of the retired soldiers.



“I wish to congratulate our veterans and servicemen and women for their patriotism, love and willingness to serve and sacrifice for our dear nation, Ghana.



“They dedicated their lives to the service of this country and also offered important services and aid to other nations in need. Their welfare and well-being are, therefore, a national obligation that we cannot neglect.



“The welfare of our veterans, attracts the greatest attention of this government. The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, identifies with the interests of our military veterans. He is committed to furthering the cause of veterans and supporting VAG projects and programmes.”



Government, he said, is aware of the key issues of great interest to the military veterans, such as encroachment on VAG’s landed properties, pensions, health-related issues, and livelihood for those strong enough and eager to work and support family.



“I wish to reiterate His Excellency the President’s commitment to resolving these issues and uplifting the welfare and well-being of our cherished veterans. Furthermore, this government is determined to ensure that VAG is managed in line with best practices that will yield results to the benefit of all military veterans”, he assured.



He charged the new Board to resolve the contemporary challenges facing veterans and military widows, and make their tenure of office a memorable one.



“It is my prayer that you will move the affairs of VAG beyond the expectations of its members. I have no doubt that you would have provided the required directions and guidance for VAG to improve and increase the welfare of our military veterans by the end of your tenure.



“I entreat you to ensure that the needs of our veterans are well taken care of. Let us serve them well as they have served our nation.”