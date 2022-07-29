‘Vetting to go virtual as KNUST takes steps to hold incident-free SRC elections’

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Face-to-face vetting in this year’s Students’ Representative Council (SRC) elections at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been scrapped, management has said as it takes steps to avert any possible chaos ahead of the polls.



A statement signed by University Relations Officer Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe indicated that the decision was made after the school’s Academic Board adopted a committee’s recommendations after it was tasked to investigate a disturbance that characterized a similar process in 2021.



The July 3 violence involved members of the University Hall [Katanga] and Unity Hall [Conti]. The students, during the violence destroyed among other things, chairs, glasses, and flower pots at the University’s Great Hall.



One student was hospitalized after he suffered injuries.