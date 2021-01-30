General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Vetting of Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees commences February 10

File photo: Parliament's Appoitnment Committee in session

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is billed to begin the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees effective Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, January 29, 2021, the Ranking Member of the Committee, Haruna Iddrisu said the committee is likely to prioritize the appearance of the health minister first as a result of the situation of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.



“The Appointments Committee has met, and we are requesting for public memoranda in respect of all the president’s nominees for all the ministerial positions. We are expected to commence vetting on the 10th of February. Priority will be given to some ministers, in particular Health because of the COVID situation in the country, and probably he will be the first minister to be considered by our committee followed by those other ministers of National Security and Finance. Our clerk is working to get the publication to all the media houses,” he said.



At least some 46 persons have been nominated to fill various ministerial portfolios including regional ministers in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term of office.