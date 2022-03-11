Veterinarians dispatched as Ashanti Region detects African Swine Fever

Regional News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Ashanti Region has been hit with an outbreak of the Africa Swine Fever, officials have confirmed.



The fever is suspected to have affected more than 500 pigs in four farms in the Ahafo Ano North Municipal capital Tepa, the third time since 2010.



Samples were sent to the Disease Investigation Laboratory on February 11, 2022, and the report confirmed the outbreak of the disease, according to a local veterinary officer at Tepa, Daniel Johnson Amenyo.



“So far, pigs numbering 575 have been confirmed dead. “We are entreating farmers to observe bio-security protocols”, Daniel told newsmen during a field trip.



“For now we have four farms affected by ASF. We are making sure it does not spread to other farms. At the same time movement of pigs into and from the Municipality have been banned”, he added.



Farmers, like Ernest Acheampong, who have been rearing these animals in Tepa, for decades are calling for an immediate intervention, as huge investments into their businesses have been lost.



“I detected the symptoms earlier in February and eventually the animals started perishing. This has taken me off gear. I am thinking of folding up this business, most of my employees have been asked to go home until things get better”, Acheampong told dailymailgh.com.



“The government should as a matter of urgency help save the situation to avert any economic disaster”, he added



Ashanti Regional Director at the Veterinary Services Department, Dr. Marlon Mensah also confirmed an outbreak in the Asokwa Municipality adding personnel have been dispatched to these areas to contain the situation.



He is also concerned about the blatant disregard for bio-safety protocols by some farmers.



“For now our men have been dispatched to these areas and I can say things are under control. Although we have intensified surveillance and education our farmers are recalcitrant. And if they don’t follow our advice the disease will wipe their entire animals and you know there is no vaccine treatment for us in Ghana now”, Dr. Mensah said in an interview with Asaase Radio.