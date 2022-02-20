Veteran musician Pozo Hayes reveals how he ended up in a wheelchair

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Legendary highlife musician, Nana Boakye Ofori Atta better known as Pozo Hayes, has disclosed how he ended up in a wheelchair.



According to him, he was told that after his birth, he walked for about 3 years and fell ill after his mother took him to visit her hometown.



Talking to Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s Edition of NsemPii, he said, “My mother was about 18 years when she had me. Because of her age she was very careful with me which any young woman her age and a new mother would’ve done.”



He mentioned that he traveled to his mother’s hometown with her where he went to fall sick.



“She was scared to lose me so she took me to a quack doctor in Kumasi. He gave me an injection and that resulted in me being crippled.”



He noted that after many tries in Kumasi, they came back to Accra to a couple of places but to no avail. “We finally came to the 37 military hospital where I was admitted and received treatment but still nothing positive came out of it” so they decided to let things be and move on.