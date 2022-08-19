Veteran Ghanaian media mogul dies in Zambia

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

He is a celebrated personality in Zambia, particularly for his mark as a top-notch media person, renowned writer, educator, and poet.



Edem KG Djokotoe, described as someone who spoke truth to power was well known by all in Zambia for his work as a media person.



The Ghanaian-born media personality reportedly died on August 17, 2022, in Lusaka-Zambia at the age of 62.



Zambia’s Lusaka times which reported the news indicated that Mr. Djokotoe died on Wednesday night at a Fairview Hospital in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.



The report indicated that Dzokoto had been battling colorectal cancer (also known as colon cancer) for the longest time.



President of Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema, paying tribute to the late legend described him as a noble man whose traits were admirable.



In a post on his official Facebook wall, the President wrote,



“We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of veteran journalist Edem KG Djokotoe, who passed away in Lusaka yesterday. Edem was not only a man of nobility and learning in his field, but was also an unrepentant advocate of social justice, and a defender of human rights who abhorred injustices against the people.



“He belonged to a generation of scribes who sought for the truth on both sides of the story and wrote the truth on both sides of the coin. There’s a lot to learn from the integrity of Edem Djokotoe. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”



Edem Djokotoe, until his demise was known for his quality journalism trademark. From his flagship column, ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Soul to Soul’ in The Post Newspaper, Edem wrote many media literature including a handbook titled, ‘An issue-based journalism’.



Edem was an Information Officer at the United Nations Information Center, a correspondent at Gemini News Service, and a magazine feature writer.



He was also a founding member of the Southern African Media Trainers Network and undertook in-service media training in the SADC region for the Nordic-SADC Journalism Trust.



Edem Dzokotoe was born on 21st June 1960.



