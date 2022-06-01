Very soon, anyone at all with 'too much' money without 'brains' can be president - Opanyin Agyekum

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, has issued a stern caution to political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party, against the culture of vote buying; technically described as "monocracy".



Monecracy in the Ghanaian political context refers to the political aspirants inducing delegates with items and money in order to woo them.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the weekend, elected their Regional executives in the party's regional delegate elections and information is rife that some of the aspirants splashed huge monies on the delegates to vote for them.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Opanyin Agyekum highlighted the dangers of this monocracy and warned the political aspirants to refrain from such behavior saying, "if care is not taken, any person at all with too much money will become President and someone else having lots of money will just become an MP without having the required capabilities and qualifications Sometimes, when you look at a candidate who won elections, you ask yourself how would such a person have won if not for his or her money."



"Let's be very careful for how long will this continue?" he queried.



He was also worried this monetization in partisan politics has taken over youth politics in the Universities as he feared the kind of leaders that the youth desiring to lead the nation in the political sphere may turn out to be when they assume political offices.